New York bombing suspect pleads not guilty

Story highlights Ullah pleads not guilty to charges from a six-count indictment

Charges include attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction

New York City (CNN) The man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device at a busy transit hub in New York City last month, injuring five people, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges from a six-count indictment.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi man, faces a litany of charges in the December 11 bombing in an underground walkway connecting two subway lines beneath the Port Authority Bus terminal.

Ullah was indicted Wednesday on six counts , including attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to bomb a place of public use and a public transportation system.

The indictment was announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The judge on Thursday asked Ullah if he had seen the indictment, had enough time to review it with his attorneys and discussed the charges with his counsel. Ullah said he had.

Read More