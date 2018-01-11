Roger Federer begins Australian Open title defense against Aljaz Bedene

Story highlights Federer drawn against Bedene

Nadal opens against Burgos

(CNN) Roger Federer will begin the defense of his Australian Open title against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

The world No. 2 has landed in the trickier half of the draw, where Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Alex Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils all potentially await.

Federer will also have to contend with Milos Raonic and Juan Martin del Potro in his section of the draw, and may have to beat David Goffin to reach the semifinals -- an opponent he lost against at the year-ending ATP Finals in November.

"I thought my game wasn't going to be good enough for that day and it was," Federer recalled of his epic 2017 final against Nadal.

"That fifth set against Rafa was maybe the best set I've ever played. It was definitely my highlight of 2017."