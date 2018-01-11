President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNNUpdated 5:51 PM ET, Thu January 11, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Paid Partner ContentBankrateMortgage rates take a dive - and banks hate It The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps Travelzoo$479 & up -- Riviera Maya 4-night spring escape w/ flights The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert