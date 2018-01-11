President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 9:59 AM ET, Thu January 11, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH: Live video from the House floor. We expect a FISA vote this morning.ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH: Live video from the House floor. We expect a FISA vote this morning. Content by LendingTreePay off your house with this insane trick Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Is your 30 yr mortgage draining your savings? Financially savvy people are refinancing in 2018 Your best refinance rates for January 2018 Paid Partner ContentBankrateMortgage rates take a dive - and banks hate It The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps Travelzoo$2499: 10-night iconic Mediterranean cruise on Oceania The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert