Trump touts sale of nonexistent fighter jet

Standing beside Norway's prime minister, Trump highlighted the sale of fictional jets

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the first of 52 "F-52 and F-35" fighter jets have been delivered to Norway -- proudly touting the "$10 billion" sale of military equipment to the NATO ally during a news conference with the Norwegian prime minister.

Trump's affinity for promoting foreign military sales has been well documented over the course of his presidency but his latest remarks have raised some eyebrows due to one glaring problem: There is no indication that the F-52 fighter jet exists.

Standing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House, Trump highlighted the sale of fictional jets as evidence of growing economic and defense ties between the two nations.

"In November we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets," Trump said. "We have a total of 52 and they've delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule."

Trump appeared to read the comments from a prepared statement and likely mistook the number of aircraft in the deal -- 52 -- for part of a designation for a separate jet.