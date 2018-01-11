Story highlights Lawyer William Burck is representing Steve Bannon at a meeting with House investigators

A House committee is slated to talk to Bannon behind closed doors next week

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has retained a top Washington lawyer to represent him in his closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee expected next week, a source confirmed to CNN.

William Burck, a former White House special counsel during the George W. Bush administration and a former federal prosecutor, is helping Bannon prepare for questions from the House panel about the presidential campaign, this source said. Burck is not representing Bannon before special counsel Robert Mueller or inquiries relating to Bannon's work during the transition or days in the White House, according to the source.

Burck is also representing White House Counsel Don McGahn and Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, in Mueller's investigation. The hiring of Burck was first reported by the Daily Beast

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to interview Bannon behind closed doors next week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on House Intelligence, told reporters Thursday that "it's my expectation" Bannon will meet with his panel, but declined to specify when.

Read More