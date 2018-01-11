Pelosi slams 'five white guys' negotiating immigration deal

Story highlights Hoyer called Pelosi's comments 'offensive'

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi knocked congressional leaders and Trump's chief of staff who are negotiating a deal on immigration reform over their lack of diversity.

"The five white guys, I call them," Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.

Pelosi's No. 2 in the House took issue with her comments.

"That comment is offensive," Hoyer, D-Maryland, said in a statement Thursday. "I am committed to ensuring DREAMers are protected and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done."

