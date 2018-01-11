Haitian-American GOP congresswoman demands Trump apologize

Story highlights Rep. Mia Love is the first Haitian-American elected to Congress

"The (President's) comments ... fly in the face of our nation's values," Love said

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah called on President Donald Trump to apologize Thursday for his reported comments criticizing immigrants coming to the United States from what he called "shithole countries."

"The (President's) comments are unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation's values," Love said in a statement Thursday night. "The President must apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned."

Trump asked lawmakers during an Oval Office meeting on immigration reform, "why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?" a source briefed on the meeting told CNN.

The source said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin was explaining to him a proposal to end the visa lottery in exchange for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for countries such as El Salvador. Durbin was going through a list of TPS countries that would be covered. When he got to Haiti, Trump asked why the US wants more people from Haiti and African countries.

The Washington Post first reported on Trump's comments in the Oval Office meeting, which the Post said "shocked" lawmakers in attendance.

