Melania Trump kicks off new year with new hires

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Thu January 11, 2018

Melania's first year as first lady
Melania's first year as first lady

    Melania's first year as first lady

Story highlights

  • Melania Trump adds three key roles
  • The first lady's office staff now stands at 12 full-time employees
  • Two additional senior advisers will be based in New York City

(CNN)Melania Trump is staffing up in anticipation of her second year as first lady of the United States. On Thursday, the first lady announced she has hired a director of operations, a policy director and a communications coordinator.

"I am very excited to add these quality professionals to my already stellar team," said Trump in a statement.
The hires bring the number of full-time staffers on Trump's official payroll to 12, still a relatively lean office for a first lady one year into her tenure. Michelle Obama and Laura Bush both had approximately 25 staffers by the time their husbands left office.
    In October, Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham discussed the first lady's bare bones employment strategy, telling Fox News, "as with all things that she does, she is being very deliberate in her hiring, focusing on quality over quantity."
    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris&#39; Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country&#39;s Bastille Day celebrations.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/06/politics/gallery/trump-poland-germany/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Poland&lt;/a&gt; ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/09/politics/melania-trump-white-house-move/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were moving in.&lt;/a&gt; They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/politics/melania-trump-pope-francis-headscarf-fashion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;With Vatican protocol in mind,&lt;/a&gt; she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    A video clip &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/melania-trump-hand-swat-israel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went viral&lt;/a&gt; May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband&#39;s hand away after landing in Israel. It&#39;s unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/trump-first-foreign-trip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the President&#39;s first foreign trip&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20.
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother&#39;s Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children&#39;s National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/politics/white-house-easter-egg-roll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;White House Easter Egg Roll&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/politics/melania-trump-speech-state-award/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Women of Courage Awards.&lt;/a&gt; She called for women&#39;s empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    The first lady&#39;s Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. &quot;Honoring children #worldbookday,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/837417717133111297&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the tweet said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Trump arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Justin Caporale takes the place of Tim Tripepi, as the new director of operations, who left Trump's office in November after serving in the role since shortly after inauguration. Caporale has experience in operations and advance work; he's joining the first lady's office from the West Wing side of the White House, where he was lead advance representative in the office of Presidential Advance.
    His main focus will be the planning and execution of events and travel for Trump. The first lady will likely bulk up her 2018 schedule compared to 2017, increasing the number of official appearances and foreign and domestic trips she took last year.
    Caporale will also manage "day-to-day logistical operations for the East Wing," according to a statement.
    Reagan Thompson joins the East Wing as director of policy and will presumably help develop a more robust strategy for the first lady's causes, which have so far been broadly centered around helping children.
    Grisham said that although the first lady announced the basic premise of a platform last September at a luncheon in New York City, during the United Nations General Assembly, that wasn't to be takten as her ultimate focal point.
    "The first lady looks forward to announcing her formal platform in the coming months," Grisham told CNN.
    Michelle Obama officially launched "Let's Move," her initiative to help stop childhood obesity, in February of 2010; Laura Bush kicked off her "Ready to Read, Ready to Learn" literacy and education platform in July 2001 with a summit on early childhood cognitive development.
    Melania Trump: It&#39;s an honor to be first lady
      Melania Trump: It's an honor to be first lady

    Thompson, as policy director, will likely be involved. Thompson, who comes to the East Wing from the National Security Council's Middle East Directorate, will primarily spend her time on Trump's policies and initiatives, according to the press release. Prior to working for the National Security Council, Thompson was policy and communications adviser for then-Congressman Mike Pompeo.
    Annie LeHardy is joining the East Wing from the West Wing to serve as communications coordinator. Her West Wing title had been press assistant.
    She will continue many of the same duties she had there -- assisting with press and communications efforts, and media outreach -- only now her primary focus will be the first lady, not the President. Grisham will remain as the sole spokesperson for the first lady.
    "Each person filling their respective and vital role has shown true professionalism in their chosen career, and I am confident they will enhance my work on behalf of children everywhere while helping me further expand my role as first lady of the United States," said Trump in her statement.
    Caporale and LeHardy started in their new positions this week, while Thompson is dividing her time between the NSC and the first lady's office until the end of the month, at which point she will move to the East Wing full time.