Kellyanne Conway: 'Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton'

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway claimed Wednesday evening that while many cannot get over the 2016 presidential election, the White House does not talk about Hillary Clinton.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," the White House counselor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time." "Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you."

But in a news conference earlier in the day with Norwegian Minister Erna Solberg, President Donald Trump repeatedly brought up his 2016 victory and his opponent, while insisting there was "no collusion" with the Russians.

"Hillary was not for a strong military and Hillary -- my opponent -- was for windmills," Trump said, following a question on the two countries' relationships with Russia.

In another answer at the bilateral conference, the President repeated a variant of "no collusion" in reference to his campaign's relationship with the Russians during the 2016 election eight times in less than two minutes.

