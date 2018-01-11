Kelli Ward distances herself from Bannon and Arpaio

Story highlights The former Breitbart chief has fallen of favor with the White House and many Republicans

Arpaio raised doubts about President Barack Obama's birth certificate

(CNN) Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward, a Republican, distanced herself Thursday from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and her primary opponent, controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"I am distancing myself from Steve Bannon. He's made some significant mistakes, significant gaffes that are unacceptable to me. I support the President. I support the President's family," she told CNN's "New Day," referring to Bannon.

The former Breitbart chief fell out of favor with the White House and many Republicans after he criticized members of President Donald Trump's family in Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury."

Ward pushed back when asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerotta about Bannon's previous endorsement of her campaign.

"He was never part of my campaign. He was never an adviser. I mean, he's not somebody that I reach out and talk to in any way, shape or form. It's funny that you, and especially the establishment, would love to tie me to Steve Bannon."