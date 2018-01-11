John Kelly likes to pretend Trump's tweets don't matter. But they do

Story highlights "It's not more difficult," Kelly said Thursday

He was asked about Trump's tweets

Washington (CNN) Tweets? What tweets?

Donald Trump's two early morning missives over spy legislation before the House may have launched Washington into 101 minutes of chaos , but previously White House chief of staff John Kelly has said he doesn't pay much attention to the President's tweets.

They came just ahead of a House vote to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. One message cast doubt about the President's support, and the next -- 101 minutes later -- brought the President more in line with the view of his own White House.

Soon after, Kelly found himself on Capitol Hill seeking to assure Republican lawmakers that the President, his administration and all intelligence agencies support reauthorizing FISA, according to lawmakers who spoke with him.

"It's not more difficult," Kelly said Thursday when asked on Capitol Hill by CNN's Kristin Wilson if the tweets make his job harder. "It's a juggling act."

