Mnuchin defends IRS against Democrats' attacks

(CNN) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended his agency against Democrats who have accused it of politicizing a critical process at the Internal Revenue Service.

"I think this is another ridiculous charge," Mnuchin told reporters in the White House press room Thursday when asked for a response to the Democrats' charges.

Mnuchin spoke shortly after Treasury and the IRS issued an update to the IRS formula that employers use to estimate employees' tax bills. Revisions to the so-called withholding tables incorporate changes from the new tax law.

Congressional Democrats are concerned that in making those changes, the IRS may have caved to pressure from the administration to deliver immediate tax savings to workers' paychecks while exposing taxpayers to higher tax bills in 2019.

The Treasury Department may want to "make good" on a promise to deliver a $4,000 tax cut for certain households, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, both Democrats, said in a letter to acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter. Treasury would achieve that, the lawmakers surmised in the letter, by pushing the IRS to change its formula for withholdings.

