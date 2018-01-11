Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from "shithole countries," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, according to the Post, which cited two people briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

When lawmakers in the meeting floated restoring Temporary Protected Status for some immigrants, Trump grew frustrated and shocked the lawmakers with his "shithole" comment in reference to African countries and Haiti, according to the Post.

Trump then suggested the US should bring in more people from countries like Norway, the report said.

