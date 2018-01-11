(CNN) House lawmakers plan to unveil their sexual harassment legislation next week on Capitol Hill, two Hill sources tell CNN.

The legislation has been worked on for months by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Reps. Gregg Harper of Mississippi and Robert Brady of Pennsylvania, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Administration Committee, as well as Reps. Jackie Speier, D-California, and Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama.

"We're going to have a bill that's supposed to come up next week that they're just finishing, putting the finishing touches on it," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi confirmed at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The House Administration Committee will introduce the legislation with the goal of moving it quickly to a House vote this month, a committee aide tells CNN.

The legislation was originally expected to be released back in December, but was delayed as lawmakers left Washington for the holiday.

