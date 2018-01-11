Story highlights GOP leaders spent recent weeks rounding up the votes for FISA re-authorization

Trump's tweet may give cover to Republicans who want to vote against the bill

(CNN) The prospects for advancing a controversial bill reauthorizing the government's surveillance program with a House vote appeared in flux Thursday morning, following a presidential tweet against the proposal.

House Republican leaders and top administration officials believed early Thursday morning that they were in good shape to pass the plan, even though it faced opposition from the right and the left and is always a heavy legislative lift.

The President's tweet at 7:33 a.m. ET that questioned the already contentious program came at the worst time for GOP leaders who spent recent weeks rounding up the votes and combating demands for changes from conservatives and libertarian elements of the conference. The White House and law enforcement agencies have also been working the Hill and securing support from both sides of the aisle.

"'House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.' This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?" Trump tweeted.

