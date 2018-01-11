Governor admits affair, denies blackmail

(CNN) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens confronted bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail Wednesday night -- salacious charges that forced a rising Republican star to acknowledge that he had had an extramarital affair but also vehemently deny that he had resorted to blackmail.

In the recording aired by KMOV, the woman says she went to Greitens' house, where a sexual encounter took place, and that he took a photo of her while she was blindfolded and her hands were taped together.

"You're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me (the woman) everywhere," she recalled Greitens telling her, according to the recording.

In the recorded conversation, the woman said Greitens apologized to her afterwards and told her he had deleted the picture, KMOV reported.

"He took a picture of my wife naked as blackmail. There is no worse person," the ex-husband told the station.

Joint Statement from Sheena and I pic.twitter.com/t3DT6V0Gba — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) January 11, 2018

In a series of statements Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Greitens pushed back on key allegations from the woman's ex-husband. Greitens' lawyer, James Bennett, said in a statement, "There was no blackmail and that claim is false."

"This personal matter has been addressed by the Governor and Mrs. Greitens privately years ago when it happened," Bennett said. "The outrageous claims of improper conduct regarding these almost three-year-ago events are false."

Answering multiple follow-up questions from CNN, Bennett clarified that the governor explicitly denies taking a photo of the woman and suggesting that he could make the photo public. Bennett also said there was no settlement between the governor and the woman, and that there was never a non-disclosure agreement.

Asked whether the governor has been previously accused of misconduct by anyone else other than this woman in question, Bennett responded, "No."

The governor released a joint statement with his wife, Sheena, Wednesday night, saying that, years before he was elected governor, "there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage." Greitens was elected to office in 2016.

"This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately. While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God's mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger," according to the couple's statement.

The news of the extramarital affair and allegations of blackmail came on the same night that Greitens delivered the State of the State speech.

State legislative leaders from both parties reacted to the KMOV's report with dismay.

"Like many Missourians, we find these serious allegations shocking and concerning. As this situation is evolving, we expect the governor to be honest and forthright," said Republican state Sens. Ron Richard, Mike Kehoe and Bob Onder in a joint statement.

Their Democratic leadership counterparts called for an investigation.

"In light of the very serious allegations made against the governor, there are many questions still left unanswered. But let's be clear -- violence and threats against women are never acceptable," said state Sens. Gina Walsh and Kiki Curls in a joint statement. "Allegations of extortion, coercion or threats of violence must be investigated by the proper authorities. People accused of these egregious acts do not get to waive off the scrutiny of law enforcement simply because they are in a position of power; and victims of these crimes deserve our full support."

Greitens campaigned in 2016 as a political outsider. The former Navy Seal and his wife married in 2011 and have two children.

"We have a loving marriage and an awesome family; anything beyond that is between us and God," Sheena Greitens said in an additional statement. "I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children."