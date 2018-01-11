Trump won't say whether he has talked to Kim Jong Un

Story highlights "I don't want to comment on it. I'm not saying I have or haven't," he told The Wall Street Journal

Trump's strategy with North Korea has been hot and cold

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump would not say whether he has talked with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, claiming that he "probably" has a good relationship with the rogue leader.

Trump's strategy with North Korea has been hot and cold. While he has expressed an openness to negotiating with North Korea, he has also promised "fire and fury" for North Korea if their nuclear program and missile tests continued and recently said his nuclear button is "bigger and more powerful" than Kim's, who he has taken to calling "Little Rocket Man."

Trump said the stop-and-go nature to his strategy with North Korea is intentional and part of a broader goal.

"You'll see that a lot with me," he said. "And then all of the sudden somebody's my best friend. I could give you 20 examples. You could give me 30. I'm a very flexible person."

