Trump hosts prison reform listening session

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, looking for a bipartisan win in 2018, hosted a prison reform listening session Thursday at the White House, taking on an issue championed by former President Barack Obama.

Trump and the assembled Republican lawmakers and prison reform advocates focused much of their discussion on job training and rehabilitation for prisoners, offering a conservative view of an issue that has long garnered support of Republicans and Democrats.

"The vast majority of incarcerated individuals will be released at some point and often struggle to become self-sufficient one they exit the correctional system," Trump said. "We have a great interest in helping them turn their lives around, get a second chance and make our communities safe."

Few specifics were offered during the portion of the event where media was invited in, but Trump and the assembled guests focused their view of prison reform on job training, mentoring and drug addiction treatment.

"We want to steal good ideas from one another," Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said during the meeting.

