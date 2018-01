Trump once again brings up Hillary Clinton

Story highlights Trump is referring to an opposition research document that was compiled on him

The dossier has become an explosive political issue

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday morning kept up his attacks on 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton, more than 14 months after his victory over her.

"Disproven and paid for by Democrats 'Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?' @foxandfriends," Trump tweeted before dawn, adding, "Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!"

Disproven and paid for by Democrats "Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?" @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

Trump is referring to an opposition research document that was compiled on him during the election, and it includes unverified allegations that the Russian government has compromising personal and financial information about the President.

Trump has frequently criticized his own Justice Department over its handling of the investigation into Clinton's email use as secretary of state.

Read More