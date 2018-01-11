White House claims there was no contradiction in Trump's FISA tweets

Story highlights "We don't think that there was a conflict at all," Sanders said

Trump's two early morning tweets appeared contradictory

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted Thursday that President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets about legislation to reauthorize FISA surveillance programs were not contradictory.

Sanders' assertion came despite the President's two early morning missives sending Washington into 101 minutes of chaos , with lawmakers scrambling to confirm Trump's position on the legislation and even prompting a call to the President on the matter from House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The tweets came hours before the House was set to vote on a bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and an amendment that would have reined in some of the government's surveillance powers.

Trump cast doubt on his support for the legislation in a first tweet that suggested the law "may have been used ... to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign," and the next -- 101 minutes later -- made clear the President supported the legislation.

"We don't think that there was a conflict at all," Sanders said. "The President fully supports the 702 and was happy to see that it passed the House today. We don't see any contradiction or confusion in that."

Read More