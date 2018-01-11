Story highlights A group of 6 Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating on a DACA plan

The White House and GOP leaders were immediately skeptical of any deal from this group

Trump told lawmakers to keep working

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump rejected a pitch Thursday from a bipartisan team of senators on a compromise immigration deal to protect "Dreamers" while increasing border security.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham met with Trump to discuss a compromise plan from a small group of six senators, but were rebuffed and told to keep working, Durbin said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday afternoon: "There has not been a deal reached yet."

The setback comes as the January 19 deadline for reaching agreement on government spending is rapidly approaching and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is set to end in early March.

"I'm not sure what the next step will be," Durbin told reporters. "The President invited us to -- at his little get-together in the Cabinet room -- to come up with proposals, and we did. It's a bipartisan proposal which we've worked on for four months in the Senate, and I don't know what happens next."

Read More