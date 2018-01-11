Democratic lawmaker suggests mock 'hearings' for Trump accusers

Story highlights At least 15 women have made accusations against President Donald Trump

(CNN) A Democratic congresswoman suggested holding mock "hearings" featuring women who have previously leveled sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump, prompting Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to request that the lawmaker stand down.

Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, a Democrat and head of the Democratic Women's Working Group, told CNN that she did raise the issue of bringing in women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct for mock hearings at a policy meeting earlier this week.

When asked in a phone interview Thursday morning whether she will not pursue these mock hearings after getting pushback from Pelosi, Frankel said: "I'm just going to say: We're going to focus on bipartisan efforts (for now). ... But that's all I'm going to say to you about that ... what we're going to do in the future, I'm not going to predict."

A Democratic aide said Pelosi asked Frankel not do hold hearings with Trump accusers, and Pelosi herself told CNN that the idea would not be "helpful," adding that all efforts regarding sexual harassment on Capitol Hill should be bipartisan.

"I don't think that that would be helpful in terms of what we need to do for the American people," Pelosi said. "It's not all about Donald Trump. Everything isn't. It's about our responsibility to America's women."

