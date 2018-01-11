Congress reacts to Trump's 'shithole' remark

Washington (CNN) Several members of Congress strongly rebuked President Donald Trump's reported comments Thursday criticizing immigrants coming to the United States from what he called "shithole countries."

Trump asked lawmakers during an Oval Office meeting on immigration reform, "why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?" a source briefed on the meeting told CNN.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, tweeted: "America's president is a racist and this is the proof. His hateful rhetoric has no place in the @WhiteHouse. Every single Republican must denounce these comments now."

America's president is a racist and this is the proof. His hateful rhetoric has no place in the @WhiteHouse



Every single Republican must denounce these comments now. https://t.co/9eOyAcAxeF — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 11, 2018

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, of Utah, said in response to the vulgar remark, "I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the President's comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin."

Read More