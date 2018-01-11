Judge to review Comey memos before deciding whether to release to media outlets

Story highlights It's a significant move forward in the Freedom of Information Act case

(CNN) A federal judge Thursday said he would look at the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump before deciding whether the Justice Department can withhold them from the public. It's a signal that the judge may be skeptical of Justice's argument that the Comey memos should stay confidential because their release could compromise the Russia probe.

Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia said the government would need to give the memos to the court by January 18. They'll stay secret during that process and won't be seen by the other side in the case.

The court's order is a significant move forward in the Freedom of Information Act case filed by CNN, USA Today, The Daily Caller and two non-profit conservative advocacy groups Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch.

"It's rather heartening that Judge Boasberg has chosen to review the Comey memoranda himself, instead of just relying upon the descriptions in the agency affidavits. Given the significant public interest value inherent in these documents, the Government's arguments against disclosure of them at all should be addressed with utmost caution," said Bradley Moss, the attorney who represents USA Today in the case.

The Justice Department has argued the FBI shouldn't release the memos because they're part of a sensitive government investigation about the Trump campaign's possible coordination with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

