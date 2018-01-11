(CNN) Anderson Cooper delivered an emotional tribute and defense of Haiti after President Donald Trump's remarks referring to Haiti and some nations in Africa as "shithole countries."

"Let me be clear, the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice than our President ever has," Cooper said.

Cooper ended his prime time program by reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Haiti.

"I was taught math in high school by a Haitian immigrant named Yves Volel, who worked hard, dedicated himself to teaching kids," he said. "He ultimately returned to Haiti and was assassinated while running for president."

Cooper added that he has frequently traveled to Haiti, both professionally and personally.

Read More