(CNN) If you thought 2016 was the election year that would never end, 2012 has some news for you! In recent weeks, the rumor mill has been working overtime regarding three Republican 2012 presidential candidates — Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann and Tim Pawlenty — and their potential 2018 ambitions.

Romney is a favorite to run for the Senate in Utah, and Bachmann and Pawlenty are potentials to run as Republicans in the special election for one of Minnesota's Senate seats, although none have officially declared their candidacy.

What would their campaigns potentially look like? Hard to tell, since congressional races are very different from presidential ones. And a lot has changed since 2012.

Looking back at each of their official presidential campaign announcements tells us a lot about how things have changed, how they haven't and what each candidate ran on in the past. You can see highlights from each speech in the video above and on CNN Politics' Instagram page.