Michelle Williams is the last straw -- Hollywood needs a new system

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was the spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Tuesday, USA Today reported that actor Michelle Williams was paid less than 1% of her male co-star Mark Wahlberg's salary for filming re-shoots of the movie "All the Money in the World."

While Wahlberg was reportedly paid $1.5 million, Williams made less than $1,000. Though she did agree to be paid a per diem of $80 for re-shoots, she may not have been unaware that Wahlberg's agent had negotiated a significantly better deal for him -- and both Williams and Wahlberg are represented by the same talent agency, William Morris Endeavor.

Ironically, the shocking disparity happened because director Ridley Scott was trying to fight sexual misconduct. He decided to re-shoot scenes of the movie to replace actor Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Other female actors such as Mia Farrow and Jessica Chastain have already taken to social media to speak out against this injustice. That's important, because the best allies women in Hollywood have in the fight for pay equity are one another. And one of the best allies women in America have in the fight for pay equity is Hollywood.

In 2017, as Hollywood's women bravely spoke out against sexual harassment, the pay gap between female and male actors did not seem to be closing. According to Forbes' list of top-paid actors, Wahlberg -- the highest-paid man in the biz -- made $42 million more than the top-paid actress, Emma Stone.

