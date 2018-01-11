Missouri governor faces an uncertain future

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri, a rising GOP star, has just gotten his first serious dose of national public attention in the form of a tawdry sex scandal -- one that could derail the political hopes of a man who, until now, was considered a likely contender for the White House.

The scandalous details include an allegation that Greitens photographed a woman nude, blindfolded and tied up, and threatened to release the photos if she revealed or admitted the affair.

Those details come from the mistress's ex-husband who, apparently unhappy about being cuckolded, reportedly once boasted he "could destroy (Greitens') career in half an hour," and now seems to be attempting to do just that.

Up to now, the unfortunate governor led a charmed political life. Greitens, a Rhodes Scholar and former Navy SEAL, is a decorated war veteran who ran a community nonprofit and authored two books

JUST WATCHED The Mission Continues Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Mission Continues 01:46

Democrats and Republicans both recruited him as a possible candidate, and in 2015, after years as a registered Democrat, Greitens switched parties to make a successful run for governor. Prominent among Greitens' campaign positions was a vow to clean up Missouri politics by reducing the influence of money in the state capital.