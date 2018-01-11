Breaking News

What should we have the right to know about a president's health?

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Thu January 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists found John Adams would have been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
John Adams 1797-1801A study by Duke psychiatrists found John Adams would have been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
William Henry Harrison battled with dyspepsia and indigestion. Before he had been in office a month, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On April 4, 1841, he became the first president to die while in office.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
William Henry Harrison, March-April 1841William Henry Harrison battled with dyspepsia and indigestion. Before he had been in office a month, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On April 4, 1841, he became the first president to die while in office.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/tbt-abraham-lincoln-portraits/&quot;&gt;Abraham Lincoln&lt;/a&gt; is widely thought to have suffered from depression.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Abraham Lincoln, 1860-1865Abraham Lincoln is widely thought to have suffered from depression.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists found Ulysses S. Grant would have been diagnosed as an alcoholic with social phobias. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Ulysses S. Grant, 1869-1877The study by Duke psychiatrists found Ulysses S. Grant would have been diagnosed as an alcoholic with social phobias.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2007/LIVING/wayoflife/09/28/forgotten.presidents/index.html?eref=yahoo&quot;&gt;Chester Arthur &lt;/a&gt;was diagnosed with Bright&#39;s disease, a fatal kidney condition, after a year in office. He did not seek a second term and died less than two years after leaving office.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Chester Arthur, 1881-1885Chester Arthur was diagnosed with Bright's disease, a fatal kidney condition, after a year in office. He did not seek a second term and died less than two years after leaving office.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Grover Cleveland suffered from obesity and gout and was treated for cancer in his jaw while in office. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;President Cleveland was one of the most compelling stories of concealment in the high office,&quot; said Jerrold Post, professor emeritus of psychiatry, political psychology and international affairs at George Washington University. &quot;He was brushing his teeth one day and found a lump on roof of the mouth. Instead of telling the public, he smuggled his dentist, head and neck surgeon and surgical team onto a pleasure yacht, where they removed the roof of his mouth to get rid of the carcinoma. He emerged a week later complaining of a toothache.&quot;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Grover Cleveland, 1885-1889 and 1893-1897Grover Cleveland suffered from obesity and gout and was treated for cancer in his jaw while in office.

"President Cleveland was one of the most compelling stories of concealment in the high office," said Jerrold Post, professor emeritus of psychiatry, political psychology and international affairs at George Washington University. "He was brushing his teeth one day and found a lump on roof of the mouth. Instead of telling the public, he smuggled his dentist, head and neck surgeon and surgical team onto a pleasure yacht, where they removed the roof of his mouth to get rid of the carcinoma. He emerged a week later complaining of a toothache."
Hide Caption
6 of 14
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/06/opinion/avlon-teddy-roosevelt-100-years/&quot;&gt;Theodore Roosevelt &lt;/a&gt;suffered from asthma and was blind in one eye as the result of a boxing injury in 1905. He was also deaf in one ear. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2006 study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists applied today&#39;s diagnostic criteria to historical records and found Roosevelt would have been diagnosed with bipolar.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909Theodore Roosevelt suffered from asthma and was blind in one eye as the result of a boxing injury in 1905. He was also deaf in one ear.
The 2006 study by Duke psychiatrists applied today's diagnostic criteria to historical records and found Roosevelt would have been diagnosed with bipolar.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Woodrow Wilson had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/28/politics/woodrow-wilson-biography-berg/&quot;&gt;a debilitating stroke in 1919&lt;/a&gt; that left him partially paralyzed while in office. According to Jerrold Post, Wilson had suffered several strokes while he served as president of Princeton but never revealed his medical history to voters.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;While in office, &quot;he suffered a massive stroke, but they concealed it and just said he was under the weather and no one was informed,&quot; Post said.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921Woodrow Wilson had a debilitating stroke in 1919 that left him partially paralyzed while in office. According to Jerrold Post, Wilson had suffered several strokes while he served as president of Princeton but never revealed his medical history to voters.

While in office, "he suffered a massive stroke, but they concealed it and just said he was under the weather and no one was informed," Post said.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2003/HEALTH/10/31/roosevelt.polio.reut/&quot;&gt;paralyzed in both legs&lt;/a&gt;, likely as a result of polio that struck when he was 39. But it was the cover-up of his advanced heart disease and elevated blood pressure when he ran for his fourth term that historians question. FDR died just a few months after that election. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945Franklin Delano Roosevelt was paralyzed in both legs, likely as a result of polio that struck when he was 39. But it was the cover-up of his advanced heart disease and elevated blood pressure when he ran for his fourth term that historians question. FDR died just a few months after that election.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered from ongoing gastrointestinal problems. He was later diagnosed with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/07/health/crohns-disease-explained/&quot;&gt;Crohn&#39;s disease&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953-1961Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered from ongoing gastrointestinal problems. He was later diagnosed with Crohn's disease.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
John F. Kennedy &quot;probably had more diseases than any of the other presidents,&quot; said George Annas, chairman of the department of health law, bioethics and human rights at Boston University School of Public Health. Kennedy took office suffering from &lt;a href=&quot;http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=744707&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hypothyroidism, back pain and Addison&#39;s disease &lt;/a&gt;and was on a daily dose of steroids and other drugs.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
John F. Kennedy 1961-1963John F. Kennedy "probably had more diseases than any of the other presidents," said George Annas, chairman of the department of health law, bioethics and human rights at Boston University School of Public Health. Kennedy took office suffering from hypothyroidism, back pain and Addison's disease and was on a daily dose of steroids and other drugs.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Lyndon Johnson had serious heart disease, which he often concealed, during his years in the Senate and White House, and it was his failing health that kept him from running against Nixon in 1968. The&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study&lt;/a&gt; by Duke psychiatrists also found that Johnson would have been diagnosed as bipolar.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Lyndon Baines Johnson 1963-1969Lyndon Johnson had serious heart disease, which he often concealed, during his years in the Senate and White House, and it was his failing health that kept him from running against Nixon in 1968. The study by Duke psychiatrists also found that Johnson would have been diagnosed as bipolar.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Ronald Reagan had a cancerous tumor and two feet of his colon removed in 1985, but it was his diagnosis of Alzheimer&#39;s following his presidency that have many wondering whether his performance in office was affected.
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
Ronald Reagan 1981-1989Ronald Reagan had a cancerous tumor and two feet of his colon removed in 1985, but it was his diagnosis of Alzheimer's following his presidency that have many wondering whether his performance in office was affected.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with Grave&#39;s disease while in office. According to former White House physician Connie Mariano, &quot;There was some question when he had hyperthyroidism, Grave&#39;s disease, around the time of the Gulf War. Did that make him more hyper and aggressive? Did it affect his memory, his ability to focus? It&#39;s hard to say.&quot;
Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
George H. W. Bush 1989-1993George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with Grave's disease while in office. According to former White House physician Connie Mariano, "There was some question when he had hyperthyroidism, Grave's disease, around the time of the Gulf War. Did that make him more hyper and aggressive? Did it affect his memory, his ability to focus? It's hard to say."
Hide Caption
14 of 14
john adams09.William Henry Harrison.president16.abraham.lincoln.president18.Ulysses Simpson Grant.president21.Chester Alan Arthur .president22. President Grover Cleveland .president26.theodore roosevelt.president28.woodrow.wilson.president32.Franklin Delano Roosevelt.president34.Dwight D Eisenhower .president35.john f kennedy.presidentLyndon Baines Johnson41.ronald.reagan.president42.george h w bush.president

Story highlights

  • On Friday, Trump will undergo his first known physical as President
  • Over decades, some presidents have hidden their medical issues from the public

(CNN)On Friday, at the age of 71, President Trump is undergoing his first-known health physical since taking office, and observers are hoping it will shed light on both his physical and mental health.

Concerns over Trump's physical health have grown due to reports of his fast-food habits, lack of exercise, age and weight.
The president&#39;s diet and what it says about America
The president's diet and what it says about America
On the issue of mental health, the release of a sensational West Wing tell-all book by journalist Michael Wolff has fueled a growing chorus of critics who believe Trump is mentally unstable and not fully competent to perform as president.
    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has promised a readout of the results as soon as information becomes available. But ultimately, Trump may decide to withhold details from his physical from the public. He can do so because presidents are shielded by the same federal health privacy laws that protect each of us from undue scrutiny.
    The question is, what right do citizens have to know the intimate details of a president's medical history, either physical or mental?
    Read More
    With nuclear codes in hands, why doesn&#39;t the president get a thorough mental check?
    With nuclear codes in hands, why doesn't the president get a thorough mental check?
    George Annas, chairman of the Department of Health Law, Bioethics and Human Rights at the Boston University School of Public Health, believes the public has "a right to know if the candidate has a reason to believe he might die in office."
    But short of that, Annas says, he believes that a "president has a right to keep his medical and mental health information private. This helps to ensure that a decision to seek medical care is a personal, medical one and not done for political effect."
    "It's a controversial issue, because some illness can be blown out of proportion, and with modern medicine, a person can do well," said Dr. Jerrold Post, co-author of "When Illness Strikes the Leader" and a George Washington University professor of psychiatry.
    "But if a person is suffering from early Alzheimer's or another serious disease, it's quite another story," Post said. "Even the finest wines can turn to vinegar."

    Obama's physicals

    White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is on board to perform Trump's physical on Friday; he performed President Barack Obama's last several physicals while he was in office.
    The White House has said it will provide some details of the exam after it's over. If those details are similar to those released for Obama, we will know Trump's vital statistics, including his weight, body mass index, resting heart rate and blood pressure. We will also learn about past illnesses and surgeries, current medications and immunizations, his cholesterol levels and the specifics of an examination of his eyes, ears, nose, throat, lungs, digestive system, skin and heart.
    Obama's exam does not specifically describe the former president's mental or cognitive state. It mentions only a neurological exam that showed "no focal deficits," meaning his doctor did not find any localized neurological problems, as with speech or gait. Testing for mental or cognitive decline typically requires more extensive examination.
    On Monday, the White House said Trump would not be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, despite calls from Congress and a group of more than 100 mental health experts for the exam to be done.
    "He is becoming very unstable very quickly," said Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, who testified in December about Trump's mental health to both House and Senate lawmakers. "There is a need for neuropsychiatric evaluation that would demonstrate his capacity to serve."

    Legacy of presidential coverups

    Presidents have long been wary of allowing the public to see them as less than a picture of perfect health, and history reveals an astounding list of hidden truths when it comes to the health of our nation's commanders in chief.
    One of the most unusual was President Grover Cleveland's 1893 coverup of his oral cancer surgery. He smuggled a surgeon and his team onto a friend's yacht to remove a tumor from the roof of his mouth. Cleveland emerged from his "fishing trip" four days later. The surgery was kept largely secret for nearly a quarter-century.
    How old is too old to be president?
    How old is too old to be president?
    Woodrow Wilson suffered several strokes while he was serving as president of Princeton, years before he ran for president, but never revealed his medical history to voters.
    In 1919, while campaigning for the Treaty of Versailles, Wilson "suffered a massive stroke, but they concealed it and just said he was under the weather and no one was informed," George Washington University's Post said. "So we've already had the first woman president: his wife, Edith. In fact, she was to have said, 'I don't know why you men make such a fus;, I had no trouble running the country while Woody was sick.' "
    Though the public knew that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was wheelchair-bound due to polio when he ran for the fourth time, they did not know he had advanced heart disease and hypertension, believed to have contributed to the cerebral hemorrhage that killed him months into his final term.
    Then, and now, Annas said, "the idea of a president dying in office from a disease he knew he had before he ran for election or re-election doesn't sit quite right with most people."
    John F. Kennedy, at 43 the youngest man elected president, went to great lengths to be seen as healthy and vibrant during his campaign.
    "We want a leader who is all-wise and all-powerful and in excellent health," Post said. "If we thought the candidate was ill or failing, it would affect his electability."
    In reality, Kennedy took office struggling with hypothyroidism, back pain and Addison's disease and was on a daily dose of steroids as well as a host of other drugs.
    JFK&#39;s assassination aided by his bad back, records show
    JFK's assassination aided by his bad back, records show
    "His pain was so severe that he brought in Dr. Max Jacobson, called 'Dr. Feelgood' by the Secret Service, who was giving him frequent methamphetamine injections while in the White House," Post said. In addition to the possibility that Kennedy was sometimes high from those injections, Post added, "steroids can cause depression and euphoria."
    "Addison's disease affects your cortisol levels, your ability to handle stress," Dr. Connie Mariano, who served as White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, told CNN in 2015. "You wonder, was the Bay of Pigs an issue because he wasn't adequately treated for Addison's?
    "There was also some question when George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, or Graves' disease, around the time of the Gulf War," Mariano continued. "Did that make Bush more hyper and aggressive? Did it affect his memory or his ability to focus? Can you say Desert Storm was thyroid storm? It's hard to say."

    Mental illness and cognitive decline

    A 2006 study by Duke psychiatrists applied today's diagnostic criteria to historical records of the first 37 presidents and found that 18 of them met the criteria for psychiatric disorders, mostly major depression or anxiety. The study also found that both Teddy Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson would have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
    In fact, the researchers said, 10 of the 18 presidents exhibited enough symptoms of mental illness while in office to have affected their ability to lead the nation.
    Trump physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness
    Trump physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness
    Critics questioning Trump's mental state have suggested a range of possibilities, including cognitive decline. He would not be the first president to face such speculation.
    Ronald Reagan announced in 1994, after his presidency, that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Whether it affected his ability to function while in office is a subject of debate. Though doctors were in the dark then, today, medical science knows that Alzheimer's begins in the brain 20 to 30 years before symptoms begin.
    Donald Trump's father, Fred, developed Alzheimer's in his 80s. Having a parent or relative with Alzheimer's greatly increases the risk of developing the disease.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "Can you rely on the politician's physician to spot these types of issues? Some illnesses are only known by the symptoms the patient complains of," Post said. "The softening of mental processes that begin in early Alzheimer's, for example, may only show up if the politician complains about it."
    Mariano adds that even when there are signs, "you have to remember if there is something wrong with a president that kicks him out of office, everyone who comes with him leaves. So everyone wants to keep him in. They want to silence the doctor."