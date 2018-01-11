Breaking News

How to help the victims of the California mudslides

By Christopher Dawson, CNN

Updated 5:24 PM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A resident carries her dog as she walks on a mud-covered road after a mudslide on January 10, 2018, in Montecito, California.
A resident carries her dog as she walks on a mud-covered road after a mudslide on January 10, 2018, in Montecito, California.

(CNN)On Tuesday rivers of mud and boulders flooded the streets and homes in Montecito, California. At least 17 people were killed and five remain unaccounted for.

For ways to make a difference supporting organizations responding to the disaster, click the "take action" button below.
The mudslides destroyed 65 homes and damaged more than 450 in an area that had already endured the massive Thomas Fire.
    California mudslides: The frantic search for survivors
    California mudslides: The frantic search for survivors
    If you live near the areas affected by the mudslides -- or are worried about someone who does -- you can visit the American Red Cross Safe and Well website. This reunification tool lets people search for loved ones or indicate that they are safe.
    The Red Cross is urgently appealing for blood and platelet donors in Southern California. You can find a nearby blood drive location here.