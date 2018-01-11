How to help the victims of the California mudslides

(CNN) Last week rivers of mud and boulders flooded the streets and homes in Montecito, California. At least 20 people were killed.

The mudslides destroyed an estimated 65 homes and damaged more than 450 in an area that had already endured the massive Thomas Fire

If you live near the areas affected by the mudslides -- or are worried about someone who does -- you can visit the American Red Cross Safe and Well website . This reunification tool lets people search for loved ones or indicate that they are safe.