How to help the victims of the California mudslides

(CNN) On Tuesday rivers of mud and boulders flooded the streets and homes in Montecito, California. At least 17 people were killed, and searchers are looking for at least 8 missing people. The mudslides destroyed 65 homes and damaged another 462 in an area that had already endured the massive Thomas Fire.

If you live near the areas affected by the mudslides -- or are worried about someone who does -- you can visit the American Red Cross Safe and Well website . This reunification tool lets people search for loved ones or indicate that they are safe.

The Red Cross is urgently appealing for blood and platelet donors in Southern California. You can find a nearby blood drive location here

