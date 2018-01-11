Michigan hit hard by deadly hepatitis A outbreak

Story highlights A hepatitis A outbreak continues in several states

Michigan has seen 22 deaths and 658 cases

(CNN) A hepatitis A outbreak has hit several states across the country, killing dozens of people and potentially sickening thousands. Michigan has been hardest-hit in terms of deaths, with 22.

The outbreak there began in August 2016 and, after a dropoff during the winter, continued to climb last year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"We currently have 677 cases in Michigan and continue to see approximately 15-20 cases matching into the cluster every week," Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in an email. "The Michigan outbreak now includes 15 different county jurisdictions. We believe that person-to-person transmission is the primary route of infection."

Fighting the outbreak was challenging in some jurisdictions due to a national shortage of the vaccine for hepatitis A.

"Vaccine supply is still 'constrained,' " Sutfin wrote. "We continue to prioritize vaccine to the highest risk individuals that have been identified and focus our vaccination efforts in the parts of the state who are experiencing the largest number of cases."