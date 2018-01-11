(CNN) Fossils uncovered in Germany show that butterflies and moths may have been around for at least 200 million years -- 70 million years earlier than was previously thought, a new study has found.

According to a report published in the journal Science Advances, researchers examined fossilized wing scales found in northern Germany and dated them to be from the Triassic and Jurassic period.

The discovery means that the Lepidoptera -- the order of insects to which butterflies and moths belong -- once lived in the time of the dinosaurs and originated some 70 million years before flowers.

Experts found evidence of proboscis on some of the insects, a long needle-like tube that was thought to have evolved to reach into flowering plants, but -- based on the findings -- may have originally developed for another purpose.

"Our study shows that the groups of moths and butterflies with a tongue evolved independently from flowers, which arose nearly 70 million years later," Bas van de Schootbrugge, a lead researcher in the study, told CNN.

