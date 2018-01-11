Cache of jewels reported stolen from Paris' Ritz may have been found -- at the scene

Paris (CNN) Oh look, what's this?

A bag found at Paris' famed Ritz Hotel is "likely to contain" the 4 million euros ($4.8 million) worth of jewels that were stolen from the hotel, a spokesman for the city's public prosecutor said Thursday.

The news came a day after a daring smash-and-grab robbery was reported at the five-star landmark. Police said a gang of axe-wielding thieves stormed the hotel, busted into display cases and snatched the precious jewelry.

Terrified guests were forced to take cover as shots rang out, witnesses said.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene, but two others escaped with at least some of the gems, police said.

