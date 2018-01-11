London (CNN) Nigel Farage, the most prominent campaigner for Britain to leave the European Union, says he is warming to the idea of a second Brexit referendum.

Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, said it would silence "once and for all" the voices of those who oppose Britain's departure from the EU and want it to be stopped.

"The Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever, ever give up," he said, referring to prominent "remain" campaigners such as former Prime Minister Tony Blair. "They wil go on whingeing and whining and moaning all the way through this process so maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of just thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership," Farage told the UK's Channel 5.

Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all. https://t.co/FQxniMi5MA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 11, 2018

It was the first time Farage has suggested he might support a second vote. Previously he has insisted that the result of the 2016 referendum had to be respected.

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership, we'd kill (the issue) off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round and we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair can disappear off into total obscurity," he added.

