Europe urges Trump to honor Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) Senior European diplomats have urged the US not to kill off the Iran nuclear deal, as President Donald Trump mulls whether to reimpose sanctions on the country ahead of a Friday deadline.

Trump had vowed to rip up the agreement during his election campaign and has repeatedly referred to it as "the worst deal ever," accusing Iran of violating the "spirit" of the pact. He must sign a series of waivers every few months to maintain the suspension of sanctions on Iran, and to keep the deal fully intact.

After a meeting of European diplomats in Brussels on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made a direct appeal to the US to sign the latest waiver, due Friday. He said France remained dedicated to the agreement.

"All parties should uphold the deal," he said, speaking through a translator. "It is also necessary that our US allies do the same and should be seen doing the same," Le Drian said after meeting with his Iranian, British, German and French counterparts.

The 2015 agreement was brokered by the Obama administration -- along with the UK, Russia, France, Germany and China -- obliging Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the suspension of sanctions that had for years crippled its economy.

