Europe urges Trump to honor Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) Senior European diplomats have urged the US not to kill off the Iran nuclear deal, as President Donald Trump mulls whether to reimpose sanctions on the country ahead of a Friday deadline.

Trump had vowed to rip up the agreement during his election campaign and has repeatedly referred to it as "the worst deal ever," accusing Iran of violating the "spirit" of the pact.

European nations, who helped broker the deal with the Obama administration, on Thursday urged Trump to sign the latest sanctions waiver required to keep the deal alive.

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting with foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, France and Germany, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, said that all ministers agreed to the "the full and effective implementation of the agreement" to make sure the suspension of sanctions had a positive impact, "including benefits for the Iranian people."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made a direct appeal to the US to sign off on the waiver, which must be done by Friday, saying France "remains extremely vigilant of the implementation" of the agreement. "All parties should uphold the deal," he said.

