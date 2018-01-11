Berlin (CNN) Four months after Germans went to the polls, the country still doesn't have its new government in place. And Thursday may be the last chance for Chancellor Angela Merkel to strike a deal or face the prospect of a new election.

A historically poor showing for Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in September's vote has left the Chancellor scrambling to hammer out an agreement with the second largest party in parliament, the center-left Social Democrats SPD.

Going into the final round of "exploratory talks" between the parties, Merkel appeared upbeat but admitted that there were still "major obstacles" to overcome.

"We have done a lot of preparatory work but there are still major obstacles to clear," she told reporters Thursday. "This will be a hard day. But I'm starting this day with a lot of energy because we know that people expect us to find solutions".

The party's leaders are all too familiar with each other. The so-called "grand coalition" between the CDU and SPD has been in power for the last 12 years, and it has lost its luster with German voters.

Read More