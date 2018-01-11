'Madam Secretary' explores 25th Amendment episode

(CNN) The fictional White House in "Madam Secretary" will provide viewers with a crash course in the implementation of the 25th Amendment -- the mechanism for removing the president from office -- in the CBS drama's next episode, titled "Sound and Fury."

If it sounds like the show's writers are copying reality -- and specifically, reports about staffers frequently discussing the amendment's invocation in Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" -- they maintain that reality is, in part, imitating them.

The episode, in fact, was written and shot in October and November, long before the release of Wolff's book. The title is derived from a well-known quote in Shakespeare's "Macbeth," with the "sound" referring to a believed sonic attack on an American embassy -- itself mirroring what is alleged to have happened in Cuba -- and the "fury" describing the response from President Dalton, played by Keith Carradine.

Specifically, President Dalton is convinced the attack was perpetrated by the Russians, and threatens a response of "overwhelming force and ferocity." Fears associated with the Commander in Chief's escalation of hostilities with another nuclear power prompt his Secretary of State, Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni), and other members of the cabinet to discuss the drastic step of using the 25th Amendment to avert a crisis, leading to a fairly detailed discussion of its mechanisms.

In the course of the debate, McCord's husband, played by Tim Daly, notes that despite the strength of the U.S.' constitutional system, the government is ultimately "only as good as the people in charge."

