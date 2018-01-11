Story highlights Ellen and her wife had to evacuate

(CNN) Some famous residents of Southern California's Santa Barbara County are speaking out in the midst of mudslides that have killed at least 17 people.

Weeks after fires devastated the area, flood waters and mudslides have destroyed homes and officials said at least eight people are missing.

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in Montecito, spoke emotionally on her show Wednesdasy about what has been happening in her community.

She said she and her wife, Portia de Rossi had to evacuate their home on Sunday, just 10 days after returning from a previous evacuation for wildfires.

