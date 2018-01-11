CNN 10 - January 12, 2018

Mudslides devastate homes and lives in Southern California, and the U.S. Congress advances the reauthorization of a controversial intelligence-gathering law: These are our first two reports this Friday. We're also featuring a Great Big Story about a public library that offers what some might call a human search engine.

Please note that CNN 10 will not air on Monday, January 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the name of the infamous border where representatives from North and South Korea recently held face-to-face talks for the first time in more than two years?

2. Name the only company in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that was on the original index in 1896.

3. What milestone (a record number of points) did the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently achieve in one sign of a strengthening U.S. economy?

4. In what U.S. state have severe mudslides and flooding destroyed dozens of homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of people?

5. Temperatures of more than 117 degrees Fahrenheit recently approached record levels in the most populated city of what nation?

6. What is the name of the massive trade show that took place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing some of the latest technologies?

7. In what body of water will a new search take place for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014?

8. During a recent cold snap in North Carolina, alligators at a wildlife park entered a state of brumation, which is similar to what other state entered by animals in winter?

9. What is the name of the classified spacecraft that was apparently lost after being launched aboard a SpaceX rocket earlier this week?

10. The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to reauthorize part of an intelligence-gathering law known as what?

TRANSCRIPT

