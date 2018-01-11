Myanmar military admits role in killing Rohingya found in mass grave

(CNN) Myanmar has said members of its security forces were involved in the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims found in a mass grave last month in Rakhine State, where the country's military has been accused of ethnic cleansing.

Before this admission, Myanmar's military had denied any wrongdoing in the violence that began in late August 2017 and has led to the exodus of more than 650,000 Rohingya from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The 10 men were taken back to the village, where the "decision was made to kill them at the (Peyon) cemetery."

The statement said the next day security forces escorted villagers as they marched the detained men to the Peyon cemetery in Inn Din village. There, the villagers dug a pit and told the men to enter it. Some villagers entered the pit and attempted to stab or slash the men with swords and knives, after which a scuffle broke out.

"As some attacks coursed among them, four members of security forces near the pit shot them," the statement said.

A few months earlier, the statement said a local man had been allegedly killed by "Bengali terrorists," and his sons were among the group who escorted the men to the mass grave.

Authorities in Rakhine state work to uncover a mass grave found in a village north of the provincial capital Sittwe.

Both the UN and the United States say the violence that broke out last year and resulted in a massive refugee crisis on the Bangladesh border amounts to ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Rohingya from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.

The Myanmar government says the bloodshed resulted from a military crackdown on militants who carried out co-ordinated attacks on border posts.

The reporters had been reporting in Inn Din village, where the mass grave was found, before their arrest, according to Myint Kyaw, a member of the Myanmar Press Council.

'Tip of the iceberg'

The military's admission of its role in the mass grave "is a sharp departure from the army's policy of blanket denial of any wrongdoing," James Gomez, Amnesty International regional director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement

"However, it is only the tip of the iceberg and warrants serious independent investigation into what other atrocities were committed amid the ethnic cleansing campaign that has forced out more than 655,000 Rohingya from Rakhine State since last August," he added.

The Myanmar statement said that security forces were unable to take the arrested men to the police station because of ongoing attacks and damaged vehicles so a "decision was made to kill them at the cemetery."

Amnesty said the military "showed a contempt for human life which is simply beyond comprehension."

Amnesty called on the UN to allow a fact-finding mission to uncover the "full extent of the violations."

Last month, Yanghee Lee, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, was officially banned from the country , after the government complained she was "not impartial and objective."

Media access to northern Rakhine State has also been tightly controlled, with most organizations denied access except on heavily supervised military tours.