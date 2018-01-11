Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, January 11

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 6:59 PM ET, Thu January 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- When lawmakers pitched President Trump on restoring protections for immigrants from African countries and Haiti, Trump asked "why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
-- House lawmakers approved the reauthorization of a key tool to the intelligence community despite President Trump's morning tweets that threw Washington into a tizzy.
-- Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $11 and handing out $1,000 bonuses, citing the Republican tax law. The store also abruptly closed multiple Sam's Club locations, and some employees say they did so without notice.
    -- Protests erupted in Pakistan over the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.
    Read More
    -- Five Mexican states have been hit with a "do not travel" warning from the State Department.
    -- Bitcoin trading could soon be outlawed in South Korea.
    -- Michigan has been the hardest hit by a hepatitis A outbreak that started in Southern California.
    -- Ecuador granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
    -- Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says he might support a second referendum.
    -- Actor James Franco is disputing allegations of sexual misconduct.
    -- Scientists discovered a new dinosaur that was about the size of a turkey.