-- When lawmakers pitched President Trump on restoring protections for immigrants from African countries and Haiti, Trump asked "why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
-- House lawmakers approved the reauthorization of a key tool to the intelligence community despite President Trump's morning tweets that threw Washington into a tizzy.
-- Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $11 and handing out $1,000 bonuses, citing the Republican tax law. The store also abruptly closed multiple Sam's Club locations, and some employees say they did so without notice.
-- Protests erupted in Pakistan over the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.
-- Five Mexican states have been hit with a "do not travel" warning from the State Department.
-- Bitcoin trading could soon be outlawed in South Korea.
-- Michigan has been the hardest hit by a hepatitis A outbreak that started in Southern California.
-- Ecuador granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
-- Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says he might support a second referendum.
-- Actor James Franco is disputing allegations of sexual misconduct.
-- Scientists discovered a new dinosaur that was about the size of a turkey.