State Department slaps 5 Mexican states with 'do not travel' advisory

(CNN) Mexico -- long a destination for world-class museums, archeological sites and beach resorts -- now has five states tagged with the US State Department's most severe travel warning.

The new advisories this week place the states -- Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero and Tamaulipas on the Texas border -- on the same danger level as countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

The advisories cite drug cartel activity and violent crime, and the Tamaulipas warning was very blunt.

"Do not travel due to crime," it states.

"Violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common. Gang activity, including gun battles, is widespread. Armed criminal groups target public and private passenger buses traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers hostage and demanding ransom payments. Local law enforcement has limited capability to respond to violence in many parts of the state."

