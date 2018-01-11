Tunisia protests: Hundreds arrested after fourth night of unrest

(CNN) Tunisian police have arrested 328 people after four nights of anti-austerity protests, Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Major Khelifa Chibani told state news agency TAP on Thursday.

At least one person has died since Sunday, when protests against an unpopular new Finance Act, which saw price hikes and VAT increases imposed from January 1, first broke out in the capital, Tunis, and across the country.

A synagogue was also attacked with a petrol bomb on Tuesday, in what authorities denounced as an act of vandalism linked to the protests, according to TAP.

Chibani told TAP that acts of vandalism and looting had fallen significantly on Wednesday night after security forces were deployed across the country. Police carried out raids to "arrest troublemakers and rioters involved in looting and stealing," he said.

According to him, 21 security officers were injured and a dozen police vehicles damaged during the unrest.

