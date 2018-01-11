Story highlights Dozens of people have been killed in fighting in central Nigeria since the start of the year

A mass burial was held for them on Thursday

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A mass burial was held on Thursday for 72 people killed in fighting between nomadic herdsmen and farmers in central Nigeria.

Thousands of residents turned out at the ceremony held in Makurdi, Benue State capital. Many were seen sobbing as the coffins of their loved ones were lowered to the ground.

The clash between the herders and the farmers happened on New Year's Day when the cattle herders, widely believed to be from the Fulani tribe, went on a rampage wielding machetes, the governor of the state told CNN.

Governor Sam Ortom said the clashes occurred following the enforcement of a new anti-grazing law.

Ortom told CNN: "They had threatened to wipe out the whole state if we did not repeal the law, and allow their cattle to graze wherever they like. They say cattle are more precious than human beings."

