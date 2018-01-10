There's a heat wave in Australia and it's killing thousands of bats

(CNN) While the US begins to recover from record low temperatures, Australia is facing a deadly heat wave that is killing thousands of large bats, called flying foxes.

Australia is experiencing temperatures of nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wildlife has been seriously impacted by the heat. A conservation group, Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown, told CNN about 3,000 flying foxes died this past weekend alone.

A wildlife-rescue volunteer tends to a heat-stricken bat.

The conservation group posted photos to Facebook of piles of dead bats.

The animals reportedly died from dehydration. According to the National Wildlife Federation , the bats have trouble regulating their body temperature when the heat climbs above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Campbelltown, home to a large bat colony, is about 36 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Sydney.