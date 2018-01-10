New York bombing suspect indicted

Story highlights Akayed Ullah faces six counts in December 11 bombing

Charges include attempting to use a weapons of mass destruction

(CNN) The man accused of detonating a homemade device at a busy transit hub in New York City last month, injuring five people, was indicted Wednesday, federal officials said.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi man, faces a six-count indictment i n the December 11 bombing . The counts include attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, and attempting to bomb a place of public use and a public transportation system.

The indictment was announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

CNN attempted to contact Ullah's attorney on Wednesday night but did not receive a response. The arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Ullah faced five federal terrorism-related charges and three state terrorism-related charges last month, according to court documents.

